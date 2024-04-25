Jhanak Star Hiba Nawab Attends The Engagement Ceremony Of Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Maera Mishra

Maera Mishra, popularly known as Malishka of Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, embarked on a new journey, as she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rajul Yadav. Talking about the groom-to-be, Rajul is a Delhi-based dermatologist. Maera and Rajul got engaged on 24 April, 2024 in a grand celebratory affair. Celebrities from the fraternity thronged to be with Maera during her happy moment. And the same can be said about the Jhanak star Hiba Nawab. Hiba graced the engagement ceremony of Maera, and was seen posing along with the bride-to-be.

Hiba who is presently seen playing the titular role in the popular TV show Jhanak, seems to be enjoying a great time. Not only is she being showered with all the love and appreciation for her portrayal in the show, but the icing on the cake has been the great run that the show Jhanak has been having. It is the #2 show across all GECs and Hiba can take a huge share of the credit for the show’s success.

And to see her attend Maera’s engagement was simply wonderful to see!! Hiba dropped videos on her social media, from the moment when she decided to get dressed to attend Maera’s big day. Hiba shows us a glimpse of her dressing up, and ends up wearing an exquisite saree in yellow.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

In the video, you can see Hiba posing with Maera, who shows off her engagement ring in style. Truly, friendships in the industry are blessed!! And when you have a well-wisher as charming as Hiba, we can say that Maera is blessed!!

Here’s wishing Maera and Rajul all the very best!!