Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer has impressed the audience with her cuteness and innocence. And yet again, the actress is breaking on the internet with her stunning look in ethnic look.

Sumbul Touqeer shared a surreal mirror selfie featuring herself in an ethnic look. The diva looked gorgeous in an ethnic salwar suit. However, the beautiful bird jhumka in her ear seems irresistibly attractive. The way she posed for the picture features exact things that can make people want to see her whole appearance. Moreover, the lyrics of the song Bareli Wala Jhumka, “Jhumka Bareli Wala Kano Mein Aisa Dala, Jhumke Ne Le Li Meri Jaan, Hay Re Main Tere Kurbaan,” seems true to Sumbul’s look.

Sumbul Touqeer is a famous Indian Television actress who rose to fame with her lead role in the Star Plus show Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and later Fahmaan Khan. After that, her appearance in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant also carved a more significant niche in the industry. Apart from that, she has also featured in the song Vaste by Dhvani Bhanushali.

Sumbul Touqeer is active on her Instagram account and shares regular updates on her feed. Sometimes her innocence, sometimes her gorgeous, while at times her bubbly behaviour makes fans gaga over her personality. Sumbul Touqeer is not working in any show but keeps up with the daily trend.

