Actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh who is presently seen in the role of Anamika in Dangal’s Sindoor Ki Keemat recently got the opportunity to drive an ambulance all by herself.

Says Jyothsna, “I am in the getup of a nurse. I am trying to catch Mishri and am seen driving an ambulance. I am rough and tough in real life. The entire chunk that we shot for has me driving the ambulance. It was real fun for me, but the people sitting beside me were very scared. I know how to drive a car, but this was the first time I drove a bigger vehicle. I always love to do my stunt scenes. I have learned martial arts and when such scenes come my way, I feel proud of it.”

She had earlier climbed up a tree for a stunt sequence, of course using a harness. This stunt of hers was appreciated by her team.

“It is a nice experience to try out something new. My unit and team trust me in such scenes as I have earlier done a few stunts by myself. I felt good. This added a new feather to my cap, is what I can say,” she states.

Well-done, Jyothsna!!