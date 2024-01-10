Kavya BTS: Sumbul Touqeer shows how they shoot for a romantic scene

Sumbul Touqeer, who plays Kavya in the series Kavya: Ek Junoon Ek Jazba, recently offered fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into the making of a romantic scene with co-star Mishkat Varma. The actress shared glimpses of the intricate process involved in creating the perfect romantic atmosphere that tugs at viewers’ heartstrings.

The shared snippets showcased Sumbul and Mishkat in action, capturing the essence of a rainy romantic sequence that promises to evoke those warm butterflies in the audience’s stomachs. The behind-the-scenes footage not only highlighted the on-screen chemistry between the two actors but also revealed the dedication and hard work they put into bringing their characters to life.

Fans were treated to a closer look at the meticulous efforts that go into crafting these intimate moments, emphasizing the commitment and professionalism of Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma. The BTS footage provided a delightful insight into the magic that happens behind the camera, adding an extra layer of appreciation for the actors’ skills in creating those memorable and heartwarming scenes in the series.

Netizens React

One wrote, “How many times they’d to take shots to make a perfect scene. And the last one is the cutest one. Hats of to you actors. You guys are really hard working”

Another wrote, “It takes so much efforts to give a scene but some people don’t waste a minute to judge or pass vulgar comments without understanding how it’s done & the hardwork behind it. Thanks for sharing this”

A third user wrote, “Does #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon team too has Intimacy Director on set or has the team co-ordinated with one for atleast some scenes? #JustCurious”