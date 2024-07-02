Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Fame Sumbul Touqeer & Mishkat Varma’s Rivalry Off-screen

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma starrer show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon on Sony Entertainment Television recently completed the milestone of 200 episodes. As the show achieved new success, the lead actress, Sumbul, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the Puja at the set. All the cast and crew members attended the Puja, celebrating the special day. Now, the actress shared new photos revealing her off-screen rivalry with co-star Mishkat Varma and her chemistry with other stars.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Unseen Rivalry With Mishkat Varma Off-screen

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul posted a series of photos after the Puja ceremony in her story. The first picture is a perfect surprise for fans as the actress reveals her off-screen rivalry with Mishkat. In the image, Sumbul and Mishkat fight each other in a way that makes it look like they are hugging candidly. That’s how exactly their relationship is in relationship in real life. Behind the camera, the lead actors fight like Tom and Jerry, and their quirkiness often grabs attention. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote, “Always trying to kill each other (with laughing, man and a hand made heart emojis).” Undeniably, Sumbul and Mishkat share a very special and great bond behind the camera.

On the other hand, Sumbul also shared some super fun photos with other cast members. In the second photo, the actress adorably hugs Govind Pandey, her on-screen father-in-law, while Mishkat and Hemnt Bharrti, her on-screen friend, pose for a selfie photo. Lastly, the show’s creator, Manasvi Sharma, clicked selfies with the lead stars and wrote, “In love with my lead pair Adi and Kavya.”