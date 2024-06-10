Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Mishkat Varma Candidly Slaps Sumbul Touqeer; Check Out Fun Moment

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma not only share an amazing onscreen chemistry but are also very friendly and jovial off the screen. We have often seen Sumbul and Mishkat engaging in fun time, when they are not shooting on the set. Their videos and reels have always engaged their loyal fanbase. Sumbul and Mishkat in quick time, have won a lot of fan following and are appreciated for their portrayals in the show. As we know, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. We have one such fun -moment for you today, from the sets of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

We see both Sumbul and Mishkat having a jolly time showcasing their naughty expressions as they are being shot on camera. Soon, their serious expressions change into that of fun, with Sumbul giving her fans her cute smile. As Mishkat is busy making faces, Sumbul gives him a pat on his cheek, thus candidly slapping him. Mishkat immediately is seen calling Sumbul’ Jaanwar’.

The two of them have the utmost fun, shooting this video. While we see Sumbul smiling, Mishkat is seen winking too in front of the camera.

Do you all like their nok-jhok off the screen?

You can check the video here.

Courtesy: Instagram

We find Sumbul and Mishkat to be extremely cordial and friendly. We are sure their fans are loving this cute video from the set.