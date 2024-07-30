Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer’s Fun Dance With Father And Sister Is No Miss

Sumbul Touqeer has become one of the most loved actresses on Indian television right now. Currently, she portrays the character of IAS Kavya Bansal in the show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The young beauty inspires millions of people with her bubbly personality and strong on-screen performance. What sets her apart from others is her high energy and engagement with her fans. Yet again, she shared a no-miss video showcasing her fun bond with her father and sister. Let’s have a look below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Fun Dance Video With Father And Sister

View Instagram Post 1: Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer's Fun Dance With Father And Sister Is No Miss

Sumbul never misses a chance to rule over her fans’ hearts. We are aware of her love for dance as she often shares reel dancing with her co-stars, especially Mishkat Varma. However, today, her partners are her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, and sister, Saniya Touqeer. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “A family that dances together, stays together! 💃🕺🏻👧🏻 #MereMehboobMereSanam #FamilyDance.” As her caption, the family that dances together stays together, and we agree with that.

The video starts with Sumbul mimicking the lyrics of the song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. As the video proceeds, Sumbul joins her father and sister in dancing to the retro song. Their syncing steps and fun expressions make this video a must-watch for Sumbul’s fans. And we can’t get over Sumbul’s father’s contagious energy and vibe. Undeniably the cutest video on the internet today.