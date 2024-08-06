Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s Jodi Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Are The Cutest Together, See Proof

‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma became the audience’s favorites in no time. With their on-screen chemistry, they won millions of hearts, while their off-screen chemistry made this duo special in the eyes of the fans. However, currently, fans are missing Kavya (Sumbul) and Adhiraj’s (Mishkat) lovey-dovey bond. To make her fans happy, Sumbul shared an adorable selfie with Mishkat, showcasing her real bond with her co-star. This new photo is a no-miss, as the duo looks the cutest.

On Sunday, 4 August, Sumbul shared a mirror selfie photo with her co-star Mishkat Varma. The duo pose together on friendship day, highlighting their quirky real-life bond. Flashing their beautiful smiles, the on-screen couple Sumbul and Mishkat make fans awe of their chemistry. While Mishkat’s charming boy look in a baby pink shirt and denim is stealing girls’ hearts. In contrast, Sumbul looks adorable in a red and white shirt dress, highlighting her bubbly personality. Posing for the mirror selfies, the duo smile; however, their lovey-dovey bond behind the scenes is winning hearts. The way the duo pose in the photo, flaunting their real side and affection for each other, makes them the cutest in the town. And there isn’t anyone who disagrees.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma appear as a couple in Song TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative.