Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvie Omana after her forced break owing to dengue

Actress Saarvie Omana who plays the role of Kaynaat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua was under the weather, as she was diagnosed to be down with dengue recently. Now, she has reported back to the set after her recovery from the illness.

Says Saarvie, “Yes, I was off from work for a week or so, as I got dengue. All of it started when I developed a high fever. I continued to shoot for the show for a few days. Later, the director took a call to give me an off as he could sense that I was not in a condition to shoot. I was not able to walk because of body ache, weakness and was literally shivering on the set.”

“I must thank my production team and crew members who have been very cooperative and gave me the ample time required for me to recover. When I got myself checked, I was dengue positive. But by God’s grace, my platelet count was good. So recovery was good enough,” she adds.

Saarvie whose recent track in Rabb Se Hai Dua, opened up on Kaynaat’s love story with Haider, thanks the people who helped her. “I was strong enough to handle myself when I was ill, all thanks to the people who helped me. Now, Kaynaat is back on the set of Rabb Se Hai Dua.”

Welcome back, Saarvie!!