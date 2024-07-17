Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma’s Playful Style In Skirt-top Impresses Karanveer Mehra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Aditi Sharma is a popular Indian actress. Besides her on-screen appearance, she is known for her fun and bubbly personality and vibrant fashion choices. She often grabs attention with her style, simplicity, and comfortable looks. The actress showcases her playful vibe in a skirt and top in the new photos. Let’s take a look below.

On Tuesday, 16 July, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos flaunting her playful and bubbly vibes in a comfy and cool skirt top. The actress wears a red crop top featuring a low v-neckline, ruffle sleeves, and a high-waisted denim shorts skirt, combining modern allure with a vintage trend. The actress flaunts her curvy figure and toned legs in the two-piece outfit, making us fall for her.

But wait, that’s not all! Aditi’s choice of hairstyle, with side flicks and a high ponytail, adds a funky touch. With minimal makeup and glossy lips, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant looks super gorgeous. Her playful expressions and comfy avatar are a treat to the eyes in the photos. Impressed with Aditi’s new look flaunting her playful vibe, co-contestant Karanveer Mehra reacted in the comments. He wrote, “Cutie (with a fire and red heart emoji).” In contrast, many others expressed their fondness through emoticons. Aditi knows how to rule over people’s hearts.