Kundali Bhagya Actor Paras Kalnawat Finds Love In Jammu And Kashmir Fan Says, ‘Palki Bhabhi Naraz..’

Paras Kalnawat is a heartthrob in Indian television. Currently, he plays the role of Rajveer in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. For his amazing performance, he has received quite a lot of love from the fans. Apart from his on-screen appearance, he keeps his fans updated with his personal life through his Instagram handle. In his latest dump, he shared pictures with his new love on vacation.

Paras Kalnawat’s Secret Lover

On his Instagram handle, Paras Kalnawat shared two intriguing photos with a girl. His caption, ‘All You Need Is Love,’ hints at a significant development in his personal life. The beautiful pictures, taken during his vacation in Jammu and Kashmir, serve as undeniable proof. While he introduced his new love to his fans, he has chosen to keep her identity a mystery.

In the images, Paras poses with a girl who hides her face with her beautiful hair. However, she is cool in a green and white combination. Looking at her, Paras can’t resist smiling, and we can see brewing chemistry.

However, Paras’s someone new seems not okay with Palkveer (Palki and Rajvee) fans as they shared their opinions in the comments. A user wrote, “Bhaiya Palki Bhabhi naraz ho jayegi 😂.” While the second hinted it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 Jiya Shanker, “Looks like Jiya.” In addition, many called her Mannara. “Preeta ko pata chalega Ek Sath do do bahuein La Raha Hai To Kya Hoga, ” the third goofed.