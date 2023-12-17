Kundali Bhagya BTS: Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad’s ‘paalveer’ romance wins internet

Paras Kalnawat is an avid social media user. The actor is currently playing the role of ‘Rajveer’ in the show Kundali Bhagya. His work and character both have earned immense love from the netizens so far, and Paras continues to win hearts.

Coming to his social media, Paras often shares BTS moments from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The show is one of the most loved amongst the netizens. Given that, his BTS videos give a sneak peek from the sets of Kundali Bhagya to the audience. And now adding more stir to it, Paras shared yet another BTS from the sets, where we see Rajveer and Palki aka Sana Sayyad in action.

Palki and Rajveer’s romance on the screen has been earning all the love and attention as of now. And with amazing chemistry of the gorgeous couple, on the screen, the video that Paras shared also earned quite a number of views, likes and comments as usual.

Palveer’s romance

In the video that Paras shared we can see Paras aka Rajveer on the balcony. While that, Palki tries to climb the balcony with the help of a ladder. Rajveer notices this and holds Palki’s hand and pulls her up. And as Palki manages to climb up the balcony, she engages in an eyelock with Rajveer.

Sharing the video, Paras Kalnawat wrote, “Woh pados ka pyaar”

