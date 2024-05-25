Kundali Bhagya Paras Kalnawat Bids Farewell To Co-star Sana Sayyed Says, “One Last Time..”

Kundali Bhagya, one of Zee TV’s most beloved and enduring shows, is set to undergo a significant change. Per the rumors, the show is expected to take another 5-year leap following Sana Sayyed’s decision to leave due to her pregnancy. Sana, who shared a wonderful bond with her on-screen love interest Paras Kalnawat, will be greatly missed. As she embarks on a new journey, Paras penned a heartfelt note bidding her farewell. The duo, known as PalVeer, has been showered with immense love from the audience.

Paras Kalnawat Farewell Note For Sana Sayyed

Sharing a glimpse of their journey on his Instagram, Paras posted a series of photos capturing their special moments together. From the start of their shared adventure on the show to the times they delighted fans with their on-screen chemistry, this duo was truly unique. Their off-screen bond was evident in their on-screen chemistry, making it a truly emotional moment when Sana filmed her last scene. Paras chose to bid farewell with a smile, a testament to the happiness they shared.

Paras Kalnawat wishes Sanaa everything good, from her career to her new journey. He also mentioned that he would miss her and wished to work with her in the future.

In his note, Paras wrote, “It’s a happy farewell, so no shedding tears, just a bright smile while you walk away. May you always keep smiling and keep spreading this brightness of yours around. Take immense care of yourself, so happy to see you enter a new chapter of your life filled with joy and laughter. Me and @sana_sayyad29 one last time as #PalVeer. Will miss you and looking forward to another project and another journey with you! Huge thanks to all of you for giving us so much love.”

Sana Sayyed played the role of Palki, and now Imlie actress Adrija Roy will replace her.