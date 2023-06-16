Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father

The relationship between a father and daughter is special. A father’s love for her daughter cannot be described in words. Shrenu Parikh, who is seen playing the role of Maitree in the Zee TV show Maitree, also shares the same kind of relationship with her father.

Today, on Father’s Day, Shrenu spoke exclusively to IWMBuzz.com and shared about her bond with her father. She said: “Most fathers tend to be inexpressive, and mine is no exception. I often encourage him to express his feelings more openly. He keeps it bottled up even when he feels sad and rarely shares it with us. Another characteristic he possesses, which I believe he has passed on to me, is a penchant for laziness. He prefers staying at home and enjoying leisurely activities like watching TV. I have also inherited his trait of being easily inclined towards sleepiness.”

