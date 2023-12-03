Meet actress Ashi Singh turns spiritual, visits Surkanda Devi temple

Actress Ashi Singh, known for her role in Aladdin, recently embarked on a spiritual journey, as evident from her Instagram posts. She shared a series of pictures featuring her visit to the revered Surkanda Devi Temple in Tehri Garhwal. In the photos, Ashi donned a stylish striped blue hoodie jacket paired with trendy shades, striking a balance between fashion and spirituality. Captioning the images, she expressed a blend of style and devotion, offering fans a glimpse into her spiritual side.

On the professional front, Ashi Singh has garnered acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Yasmine in the television series Aladdin. Her captivating performance has resonated with audiences, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Apart from her notable role in Aladdin, Ashi Singh has made her mark in the television industry through various shows. One of her significant projects includes “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she portrayed the character of Naina Agarwal. The show garnered praise for its nostalgic depiction of 1990s teenage romance, and Ashi’s performance was widely appreciated for its authenticity and emotional depth. Her versatility as an actress shines through different genres, showcasing her ability to bring life to diverse characters.

Surkanda Devi Temple in Tehri Garhwal stands as a prominent religious site, drawing pilgrims and devotees seeking spiritual solace. Perched at an elevation, the temple offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Himalayan landscape. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati, the temple is renowned for its religious significance and architectural charm. Pilgrims often embark on the trek to Surkanda Devi, combining the spiritual experience with the natural beauty of the Garhwal region.