Television | Celebrities

Meet Ashi Singh’s new date for the night, pics viral

Ashi Singh shares pictures on her social media stories, as she goes on a date night with her sister Kashish. The pictures are giving us nothing but sibling goals. Have a look below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 17:15:41
Love and sibling bonding took center stage as Ashi Singh, the charming actress from the popular show “Meet,” recently went on a delightful date night with her dear sister Kashish Singh. Radiating pure joy, Ashi took to her Instagram handle to share a series of adorable pictures that instantly melted hearts. The duo appeared positively inseparable as they relished scrumptious food and created cherished memories. With beaming smiles and infectious laughter, the sisters showcased their incredible bond, leaving fans in awe of their sisterly affection.

Ashi Singh’s adorable pictures with her sister Kashish

It’s heartwarming to witness these moments of happiness, reminding us all of the simple joys that come from spending quality time with loved ones. Ashi and Kashish Singh’s enchanting date night serves as a delightful reminder to embrace the love and laughter shared with family, creating beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

In the picture, we can see Ashi Singh in her casual adorns that she decked up with minimal makeup, sleek hair and accessories. One the other hand, Kashish Singh can be seen looking all stunner in her casual white t-shirt that she teamed with sleek hairbun and no makeup.

Have a look-

Work Front

Ashi Singh, the talented and versatile actress, has been making waves on the work front with her remarkable performances and commendable choices in the entertainment industry. Best known for her role in the popular TV show “Meet,” Ashi has garnered a loyal fan base and critical acclaim for her portrayal of relatable characters. As an actress, she continues to explore new horizons and push her boundaries.

She debuted with the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and later to that marked her niche in the industry with her role as Yasmine in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

