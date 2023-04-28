Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is upset, caught sobbing on camera

Ashi Singh keeps her fans hooked and intrigued with her everyday candid posts from Meet sets, here take a look

Ashi Singh has come a long way after her amazing work on the screen. Shining bright with the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actress has been witnessing the rise ever since. With her amazing acting chops in the show, the actress went on to feature in other popular tv shows. As of now, she is in the show Meet, playing the title lead.

The actress often keeps her fans updated with her BTS moments from the tv show Meet. With that, she has now shared BTS moments from the show on Instagram, where we could find her sobbing in front of the camera.

Meet- BTS, Ashi Singh caught crying

Ashi Singh shared a boomerang BTS moment on her social media handle. Where we can see her having a light-hearted banter with her co-stars while taking a break between shoots. It is when we can see Singh pretending to be sobbing uncontrollably on camera. She can be seen all stylish in her gorgeous pink embellished saree avatar that she teamed with blouse. For accessories, she completed the look with her short hair and minimal makeup. Which is her usual Meet character look.

Here take a look-

About Meet

The show features Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles. The show talks about a tomboy girl who fights against all the gender bias and vouches to shine bright with her career. The show has become popular ever since it got streamed online. It has its own separate fanbase in the country.