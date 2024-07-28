Meet Fame Ashi Singh Looks Glamorous In White Jacket Set With Sequin Bralette, See Photos!

Ashi Singh is known for her role in the popular TV show Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. Apart from her acting skills, Ashi Singh is a fashionista in the entertainment industry. Whether wearing an ethnic suit or a Western fit, the actress knows how to slay in every fit, and her Instagram is proof. Recently, Ashi Singh turned heads as she posed in a stunning weather fit. Check out the photos below!

Ashi Singh’s Stunning Jacket Set-

Taking to her Instagram post, Ashi Singh shares photos of herself as she appears in a white fit that exudes elegance and modernity. The structured jacket with lapel collar, sleeves long-length jacket, and matching high-waist pants with diamond with silver body waist belt adds a touch of sophistication, while the white tone keeps the look fresh and clean. Underneath the jacket, Ashi Singh wore a sparkling sequin sleeveless bralette that brings glamour to the outfit. The sequins catch the light beautifully, making the western fit a standout piece.

Ashi Singh’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Ashi’s sleek middle-partition straight hairstyle perfectly complements the chic vibe of her outfit, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. Her makeup is skillfully applied, enhancing her natural beauty. The focus on soft, dewy skin, defined brows, and a subtle yet radiant and shimmery eyeshadow creates a flawless look. A touch of highlighter and a pink lip shade complete the glamorous effect, enhancing the overall appeal of her outfit.

Ashi’s choice of accessories is minimal yet effective. She opts for delicate jewelry like elegant pearls, an embellished layered necklace, ear studs, and a ring. These accessories, paired with beige heels, accentuate her outfit without overpowering it. In the photos, Ashi Singh flaunts her dazzling outfit with a charismatic beauty, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

