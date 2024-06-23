Meet Fame Ashi Singh Poses Quirky With Pet Dog, Checkout Adorable Photos!

Ashi Singh is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. She gained wide fame and recognition for her stint in the serial Meet and Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga alongside Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam. Aside from acting, her social media presence is always on point. Ashi has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, where she always shares updates about her professional, fashion, and personal life. Recently, Ashi posted a picture of herself with her pet dog. Take a look at the photos below!

Ashi Singh’s Poses With Pet Dog-

Treating her fans on Sunday, Ashi Singh dropped some super cute photos from her recent vacation in Della Adventure and Resort in Lonavala. The Meet actress opts for casual chic in a multi-colored printed collar, rolled-up sleeves shirt, and dark blue shorts, a perfect choice for a day out. Ashi opts for a high ponytail hairstyle with loose bangs, which frames her face well.

Ashi Singh chooses sunglasses, diamond ear studs, and multi-colored sneakers to compliment her look. In the photo, Ashi Singh sits down and poses with her pet dog’s name, “Moscow.” The diva goes candid in the photos with the pet dogs, and we can’t get enough of these million-dollar smiles. These heartwarming pictures showcase her playful side and bond with her furry friend, delighting her fans with their cuteness and charm.

