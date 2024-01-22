Mirror Selfie Queens Nia Sharma And Ashi Singh Show Their Quirky Side, See Here

Taking mirror selfies has become a trend, and it seems it won’t go off-trend anytime soon. Whether in the bathroom or the gym, the selfie game is on everywhere. And today, our beautiful divas Nia Sharma and Ashi Singh of Indian television are enjoying the mirror selfie time, showing their quirky sides.

Nia Sharma’s Curvy Figure In Mirror Selfie

The charming Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and dropped a mirror selfie of herself showcasing her curvy figure. The diva donned a pink bralette underneath a white cropped top and paired with matching sweatpants. The baby pink hat and colorful shoes complement her appearance. The stunning figure shows a dedicated workout that Nia never misses. And if you look closely, you will see her quirky smile that left us awestruck.

Ashi Singh’s Adorable Look In Mirror Selfie

The gorgeous Ashi Singh dropped a quirky photo on her Instagram story today. In the image, the actress can be seen posing at her gym before she starts her workout session. In the text, she wrote, “Chalo Year Start Karein.” She can be seen wearing a pink top and a black sweatpant, and she posed, flaunting her cute cheeks in the quirky expression that has made us awestruck.

