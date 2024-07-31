Mishri Actress Megha Chakraborty, With Co-Stars Jaswir Kaur And Sangeeta Kapure, Dances In Rain On The song ‘Koi Ladki Hai,’ Watch!

Fans of Mishri are in for a treat as actress Megha Chakraborty and her co-stars Jaswir Kaur and Sangeeta Kapure recently shared an exciting video of themselves dancing in the rain. The video, set to the nostalgic track, captures the trio’s infectious energy and camaraderie, bringing their followers a refreshing burst of joy. Check out the video below!

Megha Chakraborty Dances With Co-star Jaswir Kaur And Sangeeta Kapure-

Taking to her Instagram post, In the video, Megha Chakraborty, Jaswir Kaur, and Sangeeta Kapure are seen enjoying a lively dance sequence in the rain, perfectly syncing their moves to the upbeat tune of “Koi Ladki Hai.” The playful choreography and spontaneous fun showcase their chemistry and enthusiasm, making the video a delightful watch.

View Instagram Post 1: Mishri Actress Megha Chakraborty, With Co-Stars Jaswir Kaur And Sangeeta Kapure, Dances In Rain On The song 'Koi Ladki Hai,' Watch!

The actresses, dressed in vibrant yellow outfits as the series has an upcoming celebratory sequel, dance with infectious energy, celebrating the monsoon season and showcasing their off-screen chemistry. They perform energetic and synchronized hook steps and dance moves, capturing the song’s essence and the carefree spirit of dancing in the rain. Their infectious energy and chemistry are a testament to their camaraderie on and off the screen.

By sharing the video, Megha Chakraborty wrote, “Mausam Baimaan” with a red heart and a sunflower.

