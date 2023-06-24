Imlie Spoiler: Imlie struggles to save Atharva

ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie struggling to save Atharva who has been kidnapped by Reyansh. In the process, Imlie will get injured too.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 13:28:36
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) being kidnapped by Reyansh. Imlie has gotten to know about Reyansh being the culprit. However, we saw how Imlie’s l(Megha Chakraborty) life was put in danger when Reyansh burned the house that Imlie was trapped in. However, Dhairya saved Imlie from the fire mishap. Now the coming drama will see Imlie and Chini joining hands in saving Kairi. However, Imlie will ask Kairi and Chini to leave, and be safe. In this way, Imlie will get sucked into a bigger problem.

Reyansh will trap Imlie in the same place where Atharva has been kept. Atharva will be kept inside a long tube of glass. Imlie will fight it out to save Atharva and bring him out of the tube. But she will be injured in the process when Reyansh will shoot at her hand.

Will Imlie be able to take an unconscious Atharva to a place of safety?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

