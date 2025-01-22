Megha Chakraborty Marries Boyfriend Sahil Phull: Here’s Their Love Story

Megha Chakraborty is popularly known for her appearance in shows like Imlie, Krishna Chalu London marries her longtime boyfriend Sahil Pull. The duo took wedding vows in a dreamy setup in Jammu And Kashmir. After their beautiful wedding, the couple became officially husband and wife on 21 January 2025.

Sharing wedding photos, Megha and Sahil, in a heartfelt caption, expressed their enthusiasm and move for the new journey, “Our forever begins here. Surrounded by love, laughter, and the promise of a lifetime together, we’re thrilled to share the first chapter of our beautiful journey with you all. Here’s to love that grows, dreams that come true, and a lifetime of happiness by each other’s side. With all our love, Sahil & Megha. #SahilWedsMegha #ForeverAndAlways #OurNewBeginning #mehil.”

Megha wore a beautiful embellished red lehenga with heavy accessories from head to toe, looking like a typical Indian bride. On the other hand, Sahil’s wife wore a dreamy creamy sherwani with a white pagadi and a matching dupatta. In the sunkissed moments, the duo posed, highlighting their chemistry. From Ishita Ganguly and Sunny Sachdeva to Seerat Kapoor, Niharika Chouksey, and other celebrities congratulated the couple.

How Megha Chakraborty And Sahil Phull’s Love Story Began

For those wondering how the duo fell in love with each other and how their love story began, let us reveal that Megha and Sahil met on the sets of their show Kaatelal & Sons, where the duo portrayed the characters of on-screen husband and wife. Their reel-life bonding turned into real-life chemistry, and that’s how their story began.