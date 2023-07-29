ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“My heart is full of gratitude,” Palak Sindhwani pens overwhelming note as TMKOC completes 15 years

Palak Sindhwani, along with the cast and crew of the iconic show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," celebrated a momentous occasion as the show completed an impressive 15 years on air. To mark this glorious milestone, Palak shared some heartwarming moments from the set, capturing the joy and vibrant atmosphere of the celebration.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 06:15:25
“My heart is full of gratitude,” Palak Sindhwani pens overwhelming note as TMKOC completes 15 years 838527

Actress Palak Sindhwani, along with the cast and crew of the iconic show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” celebrated a momentous occasion as the show completed an impressive 15 years on air. To mark this glorious milestone, Palak shared some heartwarming moments from the set, capturing the joy and vibrant atmosphere of the celebration.

Here’s what Palak wrote

In the pictures, Palak can be seen alongside her co-stars Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, and others, all beaming with happiness as they commemorate this special journey. The show has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on audiences across generations, and the camaraderie between the cast members is palpable in these delightful snapshots.

Sharing her heartfelt emotions on the significant occasion, Palak Sindhwani, who essays the role of Anjali Mehta in the show, expressed her deep gratitude and love for everyone who has been a part of this legendary journey. She thanked Asit Modi, the show’s creator, for welcoming her into the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family, and also extended her appreciation to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering passion and support.

Check out-

“My heart is full of gratitude,” Palak Sindhwani pens overwhelming note as TMKOC completes 15 years 838528

“My heart is full of gratitude,” Palak Sindhwani pens overwhelming note as TMKOC completes 15 years 838529

Moreover, Palak conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the show’s well-wishers and devoted fans, acknowledging the immense love they shower upon the show every single day. Their unwavering support has been a driving force behind the show’s enduring success.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Palak Sindhwani goes pristinely pink in Pangong lake, see pics 838295
Palak Sindhwani goes pristinely pink in Pangong lake, see pics
Hilarious! Palak Sindhwani drops a super relatable moment that every party-goer can relate to 837772
Hilarious! Palak Sindhwani drops a super relatable moment that every party-goer can relate to
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 809381
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17 – 22 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch 836424
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482
TMKOC Stars’ Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
In pic: Paras Kalnawat gets goofy at the gym 838701
In pic: Paras Kalnawat gets goofy at the gym
In Pics: Hardik Pandya drops glimpses from practice sessions 838524
In Pics: Hardik Pandya drops glimpses from practice sessions
Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838477
Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics
Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats 838461
Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838351
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Read Latest News