“My heart is full of gratitude,” Palak Sindhwani pens overwhelming note as TMKOC completes 15 years

Actress Palak Sindhwani, along with the cast and crew of the iconic show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” celebrated a momentous occasion as the show completed an impressive 15 years on air. To mark this glorious milestone, Palak shared some heartwarming moments from the set, capturing the joy and vibrant atmosphere of the celebration.

In the pictures, Palak can be seen alongside her co-stars Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, and others, all beaming with happiness as they commemorate this special journey. The show has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on audiences across generations, and the camaraderie between the cast members is palpable in these delightful snapshots.

Sharing her heartfelt emotions on the significant occasion, Palak Sindhwani, who essays the role of Anjali Mehta in the show, expressed her deep gratitude and love for everyone who has been a part of this legendary journey. She thanked Asit Modi, the show’s creator, for welcoming her into the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family, and also extended her appreciation to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering passion and support.

Moreover, Palak conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the show’s well-wishers and devoted fans, acknowledging the immense love they shower upon the show every single day. Their unwavering support has been a driving force behind the show’s enduring success.

