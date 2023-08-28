Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan actress Aastha Sharma takes pastel shade saree fashion to the next level, see pics

Aastha Sharma, the fresh face from the new show “Neerja,” is making quite the style statement with her stunning appearance. She recently graced the screen in a breathtaking purple embellished sheer saree that can only be described as a work of art. The saree’s beauty lies in its lavender and pastel green tie-dye shades, creating a mesmerizing blend of colors that instantly captivate the eye.

To complement this ethereal saree, Aastha chose a mint pastel shade matching blouse, demonstrating her knack for balancing elegance and modernity. Simplicity is often the key to magnificence, and her minimal makeup look allowed her natural beauty to shine through. With her hair cascading freely, she looked like a vision in purple and pastel.

Check out-

About the show Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan

As for the show “Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan,” it delves into the powerful theme of a mother’s unwavering love for her daughter, Neerja, set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s notorious red-light district, Sonagacchi. This heartwarming story promises to touch the soul and remind us all of the enduring power of love, regardless of the circumstances.

Aastha Sharma is not just a rising star in the world of television; she’s a fashion icon in the making, effortlessly blending tradition and contemporary style. With her talent and grace, she’s sure to leave a lasting impression, both on and off the screen.