Nia Sharma And Ashi Singh Are All Smile In Traditional Flair, See Charismatic Photos

When it comes to fashion, our Indian television actress often opts for traditional clothing, whether in an Anarkali suit, lehenga, saree, or sharara set; actresses keep their best foot forward wherever they go. And this time, Nia Sharma and Ashi Singh embrace their ethnicity with a beautiful smile. Let’s take a look below.

Nia Sharma’s Candid Smile In Traditional

The super stunning Neha Sharma makes this Diwali special with her pastel look. The Jamai Raja actress opts for a peachy pink lehenga, including a backless beaded blouse paired with the long silk skirt and matching dupatta. The actress keeps it simple, accessorizing with stud earrings and maan tika. In the candid shots, Nia flaunts her charismatic smile, making us drool over her magic.

Ashi Singh’s Beautiful Smile In Traditional Avatar

Absolutely gorgeous! For the Diwali festival, Ashi Singh opts for a comfortable and classy glam. She wore a faded purple anarkali suit embellished with gold lace and intricate work all over the outfit. She pairs her look with a matching dupatta and churidar. With the long earrings and open hairstyle, she gives her look a modern touch. At the same time, the rosy cheek, pink eyeshadow, and pink lips complement her appearance. In the photos, Ashi Singh poses, flaunting her beautiful smile that fans couldn’t resist praising.

