Own the “no makeup glow” like Ashi Singh and Sumbul Touqeer with these simple steps

Ashi Singh and Sumbul Touqeer are setting a refreshing trend by embracing their no-makeup looks, showcasing enviable clear and glowing skin. In an industry often associated with heavy makeup, their natural beauty shines through, inspiring others to follow suit.

Sumbul Touqeer effortlessly flaunts her radiant skin in a tie-dye purple oversized t-shirt, paired with a sleek straight hairdo. A touch of lip tint enhances her minimalist approach, proving that embracing your skin’s natural glow can be both chic and effortless.

Ashi Singh, immersed in a serene environment, captivates with her tranquil aura and glowing “vatavaran” attire. The actress opts for gypsy-inspired clothing, allowing her glass-like skin to take center stage. Her choice to go makeup-free in this peaceful setting amplifies the beauty of her clear complexion.

Now, as fall arrives, achieving that coveted glowing skin becomes a challenge.

Fear not! Here are five steps to attain a radiant, glass-like complexion in the winter months.

1. Prioritize hydration by drinking ample water and using a hydrating moisturizer.

2. Incorporate gentle exfoliation to remove dry skin, revealing a smoother texture.

3. Invest in a quality serum containing brightening ingredients like vitamin C.

4. Protect your skin from harsh elements with a reliable SPF.

Lastly, ensure a good night’s sleep to allow your skin to regenerate and glow naturally.

In conclusion, Sumbul and Ashi’s no-makeup looks not only redefine beauty standards but also inspire a movement towards embracing one’s natural radiance. With the right skincare routine, achieving that luminous glass skin in winter is within reach for everyone.