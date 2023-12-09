Palak Sindhwani turns divine in lilac embellished lehenga choli, take cues

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Palak Sindhwani recently graced her Instagram with a mesmerizing look, donning an exquisite lilac embellished lehenga choli. The actress, known for her role on the popular sitcom, showcased her fashion prowess as she posed gracefully in the ensemble. Palak opted for a timeless long wavy hairdo, allowing her locks to flow elegantly.

Her makeup choice was equally enchanting, featuring a captivating smokey lilac eyeshadow that complemented her look seamlessly. The finishing touch came with a touch of pink on her lips, adding a subtle yet striking contrast to the overall appearance. Palak’s attention to detail extended to her accessories, where she adorned a pair of stunning stone-studded earrings that perfectly enhanced the elegance of her outfit.

The lehenga choli can be your perfect pick for your friend’s wedding reception. With the season twirling on the peak, Palak’s styling tips for this minimalistic lehenga choli can be your go-to inspiration. Well, you can definitely not have to wear it like Palak and give your own personal touch. It could be a floral hairbun, minimal eyes and bold red lips.

Red lips do look stunning with lilac, while it’s a daring choice to pick, but if you know you can carry it off, then you definitely go for it!

Sharing the captivating snapshots on her Instagram, Palak Sindhwani left a poetic caption that read, “ऐसी उलझी नज़र उनसे हटती नहीं..🌝💕” The actress credited the contributors to her stunning look, acknowledging the lehenga’s source, the photographer, and the makeup artist in her post.

Check out photos here:

Palak’s fashion statement not only showcased her sartorial flair but also served as inspiration for fans looking to embrace the charm of lilac hues and traditional attire.