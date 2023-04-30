Paras Kalnawat manifests ‘papa kehte hai bada naam karega’ for real, watch

Paras Kalnawat shares video as he buys a luxe new car, check out grand video below

Making your parents proud, is what we always dream of, no matter where we stand. And it’s nothing different for the Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat. Who made his father proud, as he bought his father’s dream car “BMW.” He took to his Instagram handle to share a video as he bought a brand new BMW car making his father proud.

Paras Kalnawat buys new car

In the video, we can see Paras Kalnawat at the BMW showroom as he buys the new car. The actor sharing the proud moment on his Instagram handle, asserted that how he successfully turned his father’s dream into reality.

Sharing the proud moment on his social media handle, Paras wrote, “Turning my Dad’s dreams into reality ❤️

I just told my mom that I still can’t believe I have my very own BMW Sports Car parked in the parking lot.

I know you’re watching over my steps Papa and I know this is just the beginning.”

He added, “This wouldn’t have been possible without you all. The amount of love I have been receiving since past few years is so overwhelming. Whatever I am today it is because of your love and support.

Thank you to each and everyone of you from the bottom of my heart.

Papa, Maa, Di, Jiju this one’s for you.”

The actor further stated that he got the MUMBAI’S FIRST BLACK BMW M340i (2023), and said, “I meant it when I said

“Joh kal na kar paaya woh aaj karunga,

Haarta tha jis sheher mein kal usi sheher par raaj karunga””

Check out-

Work Front

He made his acting debut in 2017 with the TV show Meri Durga, where he played the role of Sanjay Prince Ahlawat. He gained popularity with his role as Rehaan Khurana in the TV show Mariam Khan – Reporting Live.

Since then, Paras Kalnawat has appeared in several popular TV shows, including Ishq Aaj Kal, Anupamaa, and Kaatelal & Sons. Later to Anupamaa, the actor participated in Jhalak 10 and is now in the show Kundali Bhagya.