Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch

Lovebirds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are turning heads with their adorable dinner date! The couple, who are soon-to-be parents, stepped out in style, leaving everyone in awe. Disha looked absolutely radiant in her black sleek bodycon mini dress, elegantly flaunting her growing baby bump. The dress perfectly hugged her curves and showcased her pregnancy glow.

Rahul and Disha serve couple goals

Rahul, being the ever-doting husband, was by Disha’s side, never leaving her hand for a minute, and ensuring her comfort as they made their way to the restaurant. He looked effortlessly stylish in his casual denim co-ords, paired with a charmingly messy hairdo that added an extra dash of coolness to his overall look. The couple’s chemistry was truly something we all loved at one glance. The duo served nothing but couple goals, as the video went viral on the internet.

Watch video-

Reactions

One wrote, “She is nailing the look in pregnancy with short bodycon dresses ❤️.God bless both of them with healthy baby”

Another wrote, “Aww their love is truly jaadui… and the little bundle of joy … is the gift of that love.”

A third user wrote, “Why such uncomfortable clothes in pregnancy 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ just to show off baby bump 🤦🏻‍♀️”

