Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media to share the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, posted a beautiful picture from their maternity photoshoot, accompanied by the exciting baby announcement. Building up on the anticipation, Rahul and Disha recently treated their fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the photoshoot through an Instagram Reels video.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the BTS video, the couple expressed that no words were necessary as the emotions conveyed in the footage spoke volumes. Disha Parmar, the talented actor, looked radiant in a stylish black dress, while Rahul Vaidya complemented her in a casual yet dapper black ensemble. As they posed for the camera, their love and happiness were palpable, culminating in a sweet kiss that showcased the depth of their bond.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s baby announcement

The joint baby announcement picture showcased Disha proudly displaying her baby bump in the elegant black dress, while Rahul held a slate with the words “Mummy and Daddy” written on it, signifying their joyous journey into parenthood. To further celebrate this milestone, the couple also shared a precious photo and a video of their sonogram, offering a glimpse into their growing family. The heartfelt caption accompanying the post, “Hello from mummy and daddy-to-be and the BABY!!” resonated with their fans and garnered congratulatory messages from numerous celebrities.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s announcement of their pregnancy has been met with immense joy and well wishes from their adoring fans and the entertainment fraternity. As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their bundle of joy, their fans eagerly anticipate sharing in their happiness and celebrating this special chapter in their lives.

