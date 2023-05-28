ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media to share the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, posted a beautiful picture from their maternity photoshoot

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 08:33:04
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media to share the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, posted a beautiful picture from their maternity photoshoot, accompanied by the exciting baby announcement. Building up on the anticipation, Rahul and Disha recently treated their fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the photoshoot through an Instagram Reels video.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the BTS video, the couple expressed that no words were necessary as the emotions conveyed in the footage spoke volumes. Disha Parmar, the talented actor, looked radiant in a stylish black dress, while Rahul Vaidya complemented her in a casual yet dapper black ensemble. As they posed for the camera, their love and happiness were palpable, culminating in a sweet kiss that showcased the depth of their bond.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s baby announcement

The joint baby announcement picture showcased Disha proudly displaying her baby bump in the elegant black dress, while Rahul held a slate with the words “Mummy and Daddy” written on it, signifying their joyous journey into parenthood. To further celebrate this milestone, the couple also shared a precious photo and a video of their sonogram, offering a glimpse into their growing family. The heartfelt caption accompanying the post, “Hello from mummy and daddy-to-be and the BABY!!” resonated with their fans and garnered congratulatory messages from numerous celebrities.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s announcement of their pregnancy has been met with immense joy and well wishes from their adoring fans and the entertainment fraternity. As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their bundle of joy, their fans eagerly anticipate sharing in their happiness and celebrating this special chapter in their lives.

Check out the video below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Admires Hubby Rahul Vaidya's Baby Version On TV
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Admires Hubby Rahul Vaidya's Baby Version On TV
Latest Stories
Diva Style: Ashi Singh sirens red as her signature, Avneet Kaur picks street casuals
Diva Style: Ashi Singh sirens red as her signature, Avneet Kaur picks street casuals
IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam’s OOTN is all casual and comfy
IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam’s OOTN is all casual and comfy
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
Read Latest News