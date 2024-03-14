Person like DJ exists in every family: Mahir Pandhi on Vanshaj

Mahir Pandhi, the talented actor, is making waves in the entertainment industry with his compelling portrayals and nuanced performances. With a keen understanding of diverse roles, Mahir has carved a niche for himself in the realm of Indian television. Mahir is currently seen portraying the role of DJ in Sony Sab’s Vanshaj. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, he shares insights into the intricate layers of his character and the profound impact of the show’s narrative on societal norms.

How did you approach portraying a character challenging traditional gender norms in Vanshaj?

In approaching the character of DJ, I delved deep into understanding his upbringing and the societal influences that shaped his beliefs. DJ’s perspective is rooted in the idea that sons carry forward the family legacy, while daughters are sidelined. He doesn’t see his actions as defying norms; rather, he believes he’s fighting for what is rightfully his. Exploring this complexity, I aimed to portray DJ as a multidimensional character, driven by his own sense of justice, although misguided in the eyes of others.

What impact can Vanshaj have on viewers’ perceptions of gender equality and traditional family structures?

Vanshaj delves into grey characters, offering diverse perspectives. It explores gender equality and traditional mind-sets, resonating with audiences through depth and discussion. By presenting characters like DJ who defy traditional norms, the show prompts audiences to question societal expectations and consider alternative perspectives.

Any challenges or memorable moments while working on Vanshaj?

Working on Vanshaj has been an enriching experience filled with memorable moments. While shooting in Umbergaon, we encountered minor challenges such as connectivity issues and being away from our families. However, these obstacles were overshadowed by the camaraderie among the cast and crew, creating a supportive and collaborative environment. DJ started as a guy who had a lot of suave, fancy attitude, before the leap he went on to become someone like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Pre leap, post leap, he ended up becoming someone from Game of Thrones. So one memorable moment was witnessing the evolution of DJ’s character, from his suave persona to a more complex and conflicted individual. It’s been a journey of growth and discovery both on and off-screen.

What responsibility do you see when portraying characters challenging societal norms?

It’s a significant responsibility. We aim to portray these characters sincerely, ensuring viewers perceive them accurately and not as a form of hierarchy. It involves careful consideration from the entire team. By portraying these characters with nuance and depth, we aim to spark meaningful discussions and promote greater understanding and acceptance of diverse perspectives.

What do you hope viewers will take away from your character’s journey and the narrative of Vanshaj?

My hope is that viewers will empathize with DJ’s journey and the broader narrative of Vanshaj, recognizing the complexities of human nature and the importance of challenging societal norms. I believe DJ is a person that exists in every family. He is a person who is fighting for his rights and from his perspective of the story, he is right. Through DJ’s story, we aim to shed light on issues of gender equality and the evolving nature of family dynamics, sparking conversations and understanding among audiences. Ultimately, I hope Vanshaj serves as a catalyst for positive change and encourages viewers to embrace diversity and acceptance in all its forms.