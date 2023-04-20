Ayesha Singh leaves Instagram fans enticed with her latest pictures. The actress shared a photodump on her social media handle, where we can see her all grand in her different moods. The actress is an ardent social media user. She often keeps her fans treated with her candid moments from the sets of her show. Here again, the actress has shared a photodump from her show’s sets.

Check out below-

Ayesha Singh shares adorable candid looks

In the pictures, the actress can be seen looking all grand in her casual fashion deck ups. The actress can be seen in stylish western avatar. In the first slide we can see her wearing floral black top along with black mini skirt. In the second slide we can see Ayesha wearing a stylish floral mint green home suit. She completed the look with no makeup and wavy hair.

Sharing the pictures, Ayesha Singh wrote, “Dump 10 🤭.. A couple of solos that were never clicked for posting hehehe a couple of in the moment pictures with Sandy bhai Kishori mam and Aru ❤️..and again a couple of random solos…”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Ayesha Singh is an Indian television actress. She is best known for her role as Kajal in the Star Plus drama series “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”. Ayesha made her acting debut with the television series “Doli Armaano Ki” in 2015, and has since appeared in several popular television shows including “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?”, “Laal Ishq”, and “Sasural Simar Ka 2”.

She has won acclaim for her performances and has become a popular face on Indian television.