[Photos] Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Celebrate Daughter Navya’s 9-Month Milestone With Heartfelt Moments

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying the joy of parenthood after having their first child last year. They routinely share personal experiences with their audience on Instagram. Rahul and Disha Parmar recently revealed their daughter Navya’s cute moments, which draws widespread adoration. As Navya turns nine months old, the couple celebrates and highlights personal moments with their daughter. Check out the photos below!

Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Celebrate Navya 9 Month Birthday-

Taking to an Instagram post, Disha Parmar looks stunning in a brown co-ord set. The outfit features a brown round neckline, a half-sleeved print t-shirt, and paired with tight pants. She rounded off his look with a highlighted straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte pink lips. On the other hand, Navya looks like a princess in a white ruffle sheer with work dot prints, a round neckline, and a sleeveless, flared dress. She opts for a white headband and diamond ear studs.

Disha Parmar sits on the floor, hugging her daughter Navya and posing for a sweet photograph. The diva also posted a sweet family photo with daughter Navya and Rahul Vaidya. Rahul Vaidya holds his daughter Navya while Disha stands behind him in a cute candid shot. Finally, the diva shares a photo of herself and her child playing.

