[Photos] Jhanak Fame Hiba Nawab Turns ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in a Purple Nauvari Saree

Hiba Nawab, a beloved figure in the television industry, has always had a special bond with her fans. Her role in the popular TV show “Jhanak” on Star Plus has endeared her to many. Not only is she known for her acting skills, but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Whether it’s a stunning gown or a traditional outfit, she never fails to impress. Recently, she delighted her fans by embracing the traditional ‘Marathi Mulgi’ (Marathi girl) look in a gorgeous purple Nauvari saree. Let’s take a closer look at her traditional transformation:

Hiba Nawab’s Purple Nauvari Saree Appearance-

Hiba Nawab’s choice to embrace the Marathi culture through her attire was truly inspiring. She adorned a beautiful purple Navari saree, a traditional Maharashtrian attire draped in a unique style resembling a dhoti. The saree, with its purple color and silver thread work, buttas all over the dhoti-style front pleated saree, added a regal touch to her traditional look. The intricate silver and pink floral borders, paired with a pink and gold big buttas U-neckline, half-sleeves blouse, enhanced its richness and traditional appeal.

Hiba’s Beauty Appearance-

Hiba styled her hair in a middle-parted neat bun adorned with fresh mogra gajra, perfectly complementing her traditional attire. She opted for subtle yet elegant makeup, fluttery eyes, and pink creamy lips. Her eyes were highlighted, and she wore a half-moon shape on her forehead, which is customary for a traditional Marathi look. She accessories her outfit with a multi-colored Maharashtrian Nath, gold necklaces, jhumka, typical Maharashtrian green and gold bangles, and a gold kamar patta to maintain the focus on her attire. The actress flaunts her Maharashtrian traditional saree look with her beautiful expressions in the photos.

She captioned her post, “Aali re aali #Jhanak aali 🥰🦋 Every night 10:30 pm @starplus.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.