Durga the new Colors show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has its first promo finally on air. You can get a glimpse of Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra who play the leads in the show.

Durga the new Colors show will launch on 16 September!! The show will see the return of popular actress Pranali Rathod in the titular role of Durga. Durga is produced by Writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The production house presently has Jhanak on Star Plus having a successful run. Durga will be the tale of a simpleton Durga who is raised by a royal family. Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra will play the leads in the show.

The promo for the show is finally out now!! The show gives the first glimpse of the major characters, Durga, Panibai, and the male lead. Indira Krishnan who plays the role of Panibai, appears to be against the union of a girl from a lower caste marrying the prince of a palace.

Sachin Verma, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit, Krishna Soni, Jasjeet Babbar etc, will also be a part of the core cast of the show.

You can take a look at the promo here.

Durga will premiere on Colors on 16 September at the slot of 7.40 PM. Stay tuned for more updates.