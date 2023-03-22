Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, the most loved and celebrated couple brings a surprise to their fans together. The couple became popular with Rahul’s participation in Bigg Boss. The two have time and again shared posts and moments on their social media handles, showcasing their love for each other. And now adding more fuel to it, the couple has got us surprised with their music video, where they collaborate together. The video titles as ‘prem kahani’.

In the poster we can see Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya engaging in a passionate kiss. Disha can be seen in a gorgeous maroon top. She teamed it with a pulled back sleek straight ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya, the popular singer can be seen wearing a stylish tie-dye sweatshirt. He teamed it with gelled hair.

The couple gave off kinky goals to their fans as they engage in the passionate kiss during the golden hour.

Sharing the first look poster, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si ‘Prem Kahani’ ❤️ 23rd march on my youtube channel at 12 pm.”

Here take a look-

Soon after Rahul Vaidya shared the poster on his social media handle, fans came in ringing with their excitement and love for the beautiful couple in the comments. Well, we do agree to the excitement the couple bring in with this romantic gesture together.

What are your views on the above first look poster by Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar? Let us know in the comments below and for more such exclusive updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.