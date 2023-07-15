ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanshi Yadav All Set To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Expresses Her Enthusiasm For It

StarPlus Show Pandya Store has a new entry now after the show witnesses Leap. Priyanshi Yadav will now play the new lead, and in an interview, she shares her enthusiasm for it

15 Jul,2023 18:32:12
The television series Pandya Store on StarPlus has captured the hearts of its audience with its engaging storyline and unexpected turns. Viewers have formed a strong connection with each character on the show. Exciting news for fans is that the series is preparing to jump fifteen years ahead. Actress Priyanshi Yadav has been cast as the new lead. The show’s creators recently released a promotional video for the Generation Leap, which introduces the character of Natasha as a grown-up who will carry on the Pandya Store legacy. It will be fascinating to see where this new journey takes us.

Priyanshi Yadav plays the role of Natasha in the StarPlus show Pandya Stores, says, ” I am beyond excited to be a part of the show Pandya Store and at the same time grateful for it. The show has been adored and loved by the audience, I hope to receive the same amount of love and appreciation from the audience. I’ll do my best to uphold the legacy that has been left behind. My association with StarPlus is significant, and I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to work with such a prestigious channel.”

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Watch the new journey on Star Plus from 25th July at 7.30 p.m.

