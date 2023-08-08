Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination

Handsome hunk Vrushab Khadtale, who is starring alongside Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Kind, Passionate, Caring

Are you a tattoo person?

I have a ‘no love, no hate’ equation with tattoos. Not thinking about getting one at the moment. Although if I had to get one anytime in the future. It would be of my Dog Joey.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

Everything else in this era works for me; I just don’t get the dating culture. I have grown up watching YRF movies where it was all about your ‘THE ONE’. I am a fan of monogamous relationships. Sadly, that doesn’t work out in the ‘situationship’ era. Only for that reason maybe I would love to be in the era of Raj and Simran and that’s called a Relationship.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Maybe keep me always in shape so I could eat all the food in the world and not get fat. Thinking of Nutella as I write this.

Would you date a fan

Frankly, I haven’t thought of it as yet. But it eventually jots down to a connection/bond between two people. ‘never say never.’

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

I love singing in the shower. Though I don’t have any favourite. My bathroom singing widely ranges from Metallica to Madonna to Ghazals, totally depending on my mood that day.

Any wild dream you have seen

I don’t know if it’s wild, but I once felt I actually was physically present in my dream. I was on a white boat on an island. It felt real and surreal both.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I am an emotional person. My Biggest fear would be losing someone I love. The weirdest would be getting stuck in an elevator and maybe if there’s a snake in it. Okay. Not thinking about it.

Your dream destination

I want to travel with my Dog Joey to so many places. Maybe I can start with Europe.

Your favourite past time

I usually work out if I am free considering the hectic shoot schedules, I don’t get to work out as much. But I also love to dance so maybe catch up with my friends and go out for dinner and dancing.