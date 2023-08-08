ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination

Vrushab Khadtale, who is starring alongside Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 13:53:54
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination 841319

Handsome hunk Vrushab Khadtale, who is starring alongside Arjun Bijlani in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Kind, Passionate, Caring

Are you a tattoo person?

I have a ‘no love, no hate’ equation with tattoos. Not thinking about getting one at the moment. Although if I had to get one anytime in the future. It would be of my Dog Joey.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

Everything else in this era works for me; I just don’t get the dating culture. I have grown up watching YRF movies where it was all about your ‘THE ONE’. I am a fan of monogamous relationships. Sadly, that doesn’t work out in the ‘situationship’ era. Only for that reason maybe I would love to be in the era of Raj and Simran and that’s called a Relationship.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Maybe keep me always in shape so I could eat all the food in the world and not get fat. Thinking of Nutella as I write this.

Would you date a fan

Frankly, I haven’t thought of it as yet. But it eventually jots down to a connection/bond between two people. ‘never say never.’

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

I love singing in the shower. Though I don’t have any favourite. My bathroom singing widely ranges from Metallica to Madonna to Ghazals, totally depending on my mood that day.

Any wild dream you have seen

I don’t know if it’s wild, but I once felt I actually was physically present in my dream. I was on a white boat on an island. It felt real and surreal both.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I am an emotional person. My Biggest fear would be losing someone I love. The weirdest would be getting stuck in an elevator and maybe if there’s a snake in it. Okay. Not thinking about it.

Your dream destination

I want to travel with my Dog Joey to so many places. Maybe I can start with Europe.

Your favourite past time

I usually work out if I am free considering the hectic shoot schedules, I don’t get to work out as much. But I also love to dance so maybe catch up with my friends and go out for dinner and dancing.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public 841309
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi 841307
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu 841284
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff 841283
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi's relationship 841280
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company 841275
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company
Read Latest News