Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Fame Vipin Gurjar Shares Unseen Photos From Set, See Here

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak is a new show on Colors TV featuring Trupti Mishra as Poornima and Karam Rajpal as Rajneesh. Recently, a new member joined the cast of the show who is Vipin Gurjar. He plays the character of Shrey Raghuvanshi. Now, taking it to his Instagram handle, the actor shared adorable photos with the QSQT cast in the latest dump.

Vipin Gurjar dropped several on his Instagram handle, posing with the Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak family. In the first click, he posed smiling with the lead Karam Rajpal, Gaurav Sharma, and Meghan Jadhav in the backdrop of the temple from the sets of the show.

In the other photo, Vipin poses with Aarti Kandpal and Mohit Jangra. In the third click, he looks dapper with the boys Mohit and Ajay Arya. He enjoys taking selfies with the fun and quirky souls on the sets, including Pooja Somani, Gaurav Sharma, and Riddhi Sharma. The last photo is the cutest posing with the youngest actor on the set, Riddhi Sharma.

With all the fun-filled photos and Behind-the-scenes glimpses, one thing is clear: Vipin is having a great time working with the cast of QSQT and has bonded well with everyone.

Did you enjoy watching behind-the-scenes photo session moments of the Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak family? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.