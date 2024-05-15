Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Shaina loses the plot; Kuhu chooses to stay with Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra) joining hands in giving back to Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) and Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) in their own games. As we know, Shaina demanded a huge sum of money to give the custody of Kuhu to Raj. Raj obliged and was about to sell his hospital when Poonam came in as his saviour. Poonam looted Sumitra’s locker and amassed all the money. She gave the same money to Raj which he gave Shaina to get Kuhu’s custody.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Sumitra and Shaina realizing that Raj and Poonam have doublecrossed them. However, Raj will not expose his true colour before his mother. Though he will have hundreds of questions to ask his mother, he will not let out his pent-up feelings.

Shaina will further up her game by deciding to walk out of the house along with Kuhu. Raj will try to stop her but Shaina will be furious and will try to brainwash Kuhu’s mind against Raj and Poonam. Raj will tell Shaina that he has given all the money she wanted, and now wants only Kuhu by his side.

When Kuhu will be dragged by Shaina, Kuhu will leave her mother’s hand and will run up to her father and will tell that she wants to live with him. Kuhu will tell Shaina that she saw her choosing money over her and realized that her mother loves money more than her. Furthermore, Kuhu will tell Shaina that she will prefer to live with Raj and Poonam who love her a lot.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 77 14th May Written Episode Update

What will Shaina and Sumitra do now?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.