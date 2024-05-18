Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Shaina gets Poonam arrested; Raj in despair

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) and Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) coming up with their next plan to separate Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). We wrote about how Poonam was charged for administering a wrong medicine to a kid which resulted in her death. A case has been lodged against Poonam, which if proved right, can lead to dire consequences of Poonam facing punishment and never becoming a doctor.

We wrote about Shaina giving an option to Raj that if he would marry her, she can bring forward the proof that can save Poonam.

The upcoming episode will see Shaina playing her major card when Sumitra and Shaina will get Poonam attacked by a few villagers. Later, when Poonam will come home seeking help from Raj, the villagers will come with the police. The police will arrest Poonam for attacking the villagers.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 80 17th May Written Episode Update

Poonam got into deep trouble when the girl who she administered medicine on, died. Her parents lodged a complaint against Poonam for killing their daughter.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.