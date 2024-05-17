Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj to marry Shaina; sacrifices his love

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) and Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) planning their next move after Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra) doublecrossed them again. As we know, on her way to the house, Poonam encountered a girl who had a bout of epileptic attack. Her parents did not know what to do. Poonam rushed to help them, and told them that she was soon to become a doctor and got the required medicine and administered it to the girl. We saw how the girl died, and the parents lodged a complaint against Poonam.

Raj was devastated as the video had been tampered with, and Poonam was on the verge of being punished for the crime which meant that she could never become a doctor. Raj could see the pain in Poonam’s eyes.

The upcoming episode will see Shaina coming up with a plan to save Poonam. She will tell Raj to marry her, and if he does so, she will save Poonam by showing the real video which will prove Poonam’s innocence. Raj will be forced to sacrifice his love for the sake of saving Poonam and securing her future.

Raj will tell the family that he is marrying Shaina the very next day. This will shock Poonam. Though she will know that Raj is forced to do it, she will wonder how to stop the wedding.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 79 16th May Written Episode Update

Sumitra forced Raj to drink a glass of milk to prove that he trusted his mother. Poonam stopped Raj from drinking it and claimed that it was spiked. Raj asked his mother to drink it to prove all allegations against her as wrong.

What will happen now?

