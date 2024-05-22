Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Sumitra gets shot; Poonam reveals Raj’s identity

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions is headed towards its climax this week. Colors will kickstart its next launch, the supernatural show Suhaagan Chudail featuring Nia Sharma. The climax plot of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has started with the expose of the antagonists. We saw how Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra) got Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) married to Vicky. We also saw how Raj and Poonam got to the girl who was believed to be dead.

The upcoming episode will see Raj throwing Shaina and Vicky out of the house. However, Shaina will take her gun and will aim at Poonam, saying that she will not allow Raj and Poonam to be happy. She will fire her shot, but unfortunately, it will hit Sumitra (Pallavi Rao). The family will rush Sumitra to the hospital, where her treatment will be happening. While Raj’s father and kids will be worried about Sumitra, Poonam will tell them that Raj’s life is still in danger at the hands of Sumitra. This will revoke wild reactions from Raj’s father, Shrey and Geetu. They will go on to side with Sumitra. Poonam will reveal the truth that Sumitra has been planning to kill Raj, and that Raj is not her real son.

This will send shockwaves in Raj and the family. They will not believe in what Poonam will say.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 82 21st May Written Episode Update

Shaina and Raj got married. However, it was revealed later that Poonam and Raj had doublecrossed Shaina and made her marry Vicky instead.

Will Sumitra tell them the truth?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.