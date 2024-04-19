Rabb Se Hai Dua took a leap, and I immediately gave a mock shoot for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Saarvie Omana

Actress Saarvie Omana who enthralled audiences in the role of Kaynaat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, recently joined the cast of the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. From one show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, Saarvie moved into another show by the same production house. Saarvie is happy playing Meera in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, where she is cast opposite Shabir Ahluwalia.

Says Saarvie, “Meera is totally opposite from Kaynaat. I’m a keen learner who just wants to learn new things every single time. Obviously, it was opposite to Shabir sir, so I was hell excited and nervous when I got to know I was playing the character opposite Shabir sir.

Talking at length about the difference between the two characters, Saarvie enunciates, “Meera is totally opposite from my last character in Rabb Se Hai Dua. Kaynaat was a simple, girl-next-door type of girl. On the other side, if I talk about Meera, she is full-on smart, a businesswoman, who’s fashionable, intellectual, chirpy, naughty, etc., at the same time. She is a girl who can act calm or funny in a serious situation.”

On working with Producer Prateek Sharma and LSD Films once again, the actress says, “As I said earlier, working with Prateek Sharma sir, LSD, and the entire team is a blessing, and I feel at home. Working again with LSD, I feel like I have just shifted my room to another room. I didn’t get the time to think about any other production house. My track got a leap, and I did my mock shoot for Radha Mohan. So I never felt like I was working again. I just feel I never left LSD. As I said, by God’s grace, without any delay, I got Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It’s a blessed feeling like you’re home.”