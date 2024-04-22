Television | Celebrities

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Celebrate Daughter Navya’s 7 Month Birthday, Share Adorable Photos

Celebrating the happy seven-month birthday of his daughter Navya, Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable family with his daughter and wife, Disha Parmar. Check out below

Family is the most important thing, and one who has a family is always happy. Rahul Vaidya, the popular singer and actor, has a sweet little family, including a wife, Disha Parmar, and a little daughter, Navya. He often calls them ‘His World,’ and his love for his little family always becomes the talk of the town. Today, the actor celebrated the 7th month birthday of his little daughter by sharing adorable pictures on his social media handle.

Sharing the adorable celebration photos, Rahul wrote, “Happy 7 months Birthday, My Blessings Navuuu Babaa.” In the series of photos, Rahul is seen playing with his little daughter, Navya, enjoying her 7-month birthday, and Disha accompanied him. In the first image, Rahul is seen adorningly putting a cap on his daughter’s head while Disha can’t stop laughing while holding her daughter.

In one of the photos, Rahul kissed Navya, and Disha hugged him from the back, making a sweet family picture. Every picture was worth a million dollars. The happiness and joy can be seen clearly on Rahul and Disha’s faces after welcoming their first child. Disha opted for a comfy beige co-ord set for the birthday celebration, while Rahul looked cool in a striped shirt and trousers. On the other hand, Navya looked like a little princess in a pink and white dress.

Did you like Rahul Vaidya’s special birthday celebration of his daughter Navya? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

