Rahul Vaidya Awestruct As Disha Parmar Stuns In Black Bodycon Dress With Silver Heart Handbag

Disha Parmar is known for her popular role as Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with co-star Nakuul Mehta. The actress received positive reviews for her performance, and critics widely appreciated her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta. Apart from her acting skills, her social media presence is always on point. The actress shares updates on her upcoming work, personal life, and fashion on Instagram. Recently, Disha Parmar shared photos of herself showcasing her style in a Western fit. Check out the outfit below!

Disha Parmar’s Black Bodycon Gown With Silver Heart Handbag-

Taking to Instagram post, Disha Parmar has raised the fashion bar with her gorgeous bodycon dress. The actress is known for her exquisite style and confidence. She wowed her fans in a black square neckline with mega sleeves and bust-fitted side cuts that perfectly highlighted her shape. The ensemble, with sophisticated touches such as a strong black hue and bodycon ankle-length gown, emphasizes her fashion-forward style and flare for making a statement.

Disha Parmar’s Accessories And Makeup-

Disha Parmar’s style looks elegant and glamorous, with minimalist accessories like a black and silver wristwatch and attractive silver shimmery heels. She looks with a middle-partition wavy hairstyle, and her makeup looks flawless as she opts for a peach eyeshadow, contour cheeks, and matte lips that complement her whole look and emphasize her attractiveness with her radiant beauty. In the photos, Disha Parmar shows off her stunning black beauty in her stunning fit and flaunts her diamond-studded heart-shaped handbag by Özel with graceful poses for the photoshoot.

As soon as Disha Parmar shared pictures on Instagram, she left her husband Rahul Vaidya awestruck as he praised her wife Disha’s beautiful look and wrote, “Wow! Elegant” with two heart eyes emojis.

