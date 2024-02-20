Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Reveal Daughter Navya’s Face For The First Time, See Now

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been radiating parental bliss ever since welcoming their little angel Navya. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2023 but haven’t revealed the baby’s face until thisthis afternoon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul shared a few photos with his wife and daughter, unveiling the angel to the world.

What can make the evening better than watching these adorable family photos of Rahul and Disha? These beautiful moments are a treat to the eyes, and one can’t get over the cuteness of a baby. In the shared photos, daddy Rahul can be seen showering kisses to his angel while Disha gives him a peck. This sweet little family twinned with each other in baby pink outfits.

Rahul and Disha were seen in casuals. On the other hand, Navya looked super cute in a white and pink dress. The little girl peeps into the camera, wondering what’s going on. The happy faces look so adorable. Sharing these photos, Rahul, in the caption, wrote, “My World.”

However, this is not the first time the couple revealed Navya’s face. Earlier on 12th February at the airport, Rahul and Disha showed the little one’s face, and now she has made her official debut on her parents’ Instagram handles. And we are excited to see her more glimpses.

