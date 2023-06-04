ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Vaidya drops first-look poster for ‘Aadha Dil’, check out

Rahul Vaidya’s first poster look for his upcoming music video Aadha Dil is winning over the internet. Scroll down beneath to check on the post to get a sneak peek

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 12:55:09
Rahul Vaidya, is all set to captivate us once again with his upcoming music video project, “Aadha Dil.” The internet is buzzing with excitement as the poster for this enchanting masterpiece takes over our screens, leaving us in awe of its sheer romantic allure. Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of emotions, as Rahul sets the stage on fire with his soulful voice and irresistible charm.

From the looks of it, “Aadha Dil” promises to be a love saga that will tug at our heartstrings and transport us into a world of passion and affection. The poster itself is a work of art, showcasing Rahul in a mesmerizing avatar, oozing charisma and love in every pixel. With a backdrop that exudes romance and a chemistry that is palpable, this music video is bound to be an unforgettable journey into the depths of love.

Disha Parmar reshares the poster

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the poster with her followers. In the picture, we can see Rahul Vaidya romancing his onscreen partner for the music video, Aadha Dil. Sharing the poster, Disha Parmar couldn’t hold back her love and admiration for Rahul anyway.

Check out below-

Rahul Vaidya’s work front

Rahul Vaidya’s magnetic presence has also found its way into the realm of television. He has made appearances in popular reality shows, showcasing his entertaining side and winning over fans with his wit and charm. His participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 14 further solidified his fan base, as he showcased his true personality and garnered immense love and support from viewers.

Apart from his musical and television ventures, Rahul has also been active on social media, engaging with his fans and sharing snippets of his daily life. With his charismatic persona and a strong fan following, he has become an influencer in his own right, inspiring and entertaining his followers with his candid posts and interactions.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

