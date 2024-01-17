Rahul Vaidya Drops Flirtatious Comment On Wife Disha Parmar’s Neon Look, Check Out

Disha Parmar welcomed her first child, a baby, with her husband, Rahul Vaidya, on 20th September last year. After a few months the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress began her transformation journey a couple of months ago. And now, you see, Disha has changed a lot after her pregnancy. She has been updating her fans and followers with her social media posts. However, in the latest pictures, Disha has surprised fans with her vibrant fashion in a neon mini dress. And her husband Rahul Vaidya’s flirtatious comment on her glam is no miss. Let’s take a look.

The charming Disha Parmar took to her Instagram and treated her fans with a series of photos featuring herself in a refreshing avatar. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress wore a vibrant neon green mini dress. The simple dress features a slightly low neckline with saggy short sleeves. The actress keeps it simple with her mid-part straight hairstyle. At the same time, the golden hoop earrings complement her appearance. Lastly, the rosy cheeks and pink lips add an extra dose of gorgeousness. Throughout the pictures, Disha makes us fall for her, and her charismatic smile is just a treat to the eyes.

But what’s more interesting is her husband Rahul Vaidya‘s comment on her. The singer took to the comments section and dropped a flirtatious comment saying, “Hotttieeee (with a few hearts popping out and fire emojis).”

